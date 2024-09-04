Case registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane in Thane district over hate speech

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane over his recent speeches in which he allegedly threatened to hit Muslims by “entering mosques”, an official said on Wednesday.

The Bhoiwada police in Bhiwandi on Tuesday booked the lawmaker under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 302 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) and 351 (criminal intimidation), he said.

Nitesh Rane addressed two public meetings in Shrirampur and Topkhana areas in Ahmednagar district on September 1 in support of Hindu seer Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj, who was in the news last month for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The MLA warned there would be repercussions if the Maharaj was harmed. In a viral video, he can be heard purportedly declaring that if anyone says anything against Ramgiri Maharaj, “We will enter your mosques and hit you one by one. Keep this in mind.” The case has been transferred from Bhiwandi to Ahmednagar district, where the alleged hate speeches were given, the official added.

An official had said earlier that two FIRs (first information reports) had been registered against Rane at Shrirampur and Topkhana police stations in Ahmednagar district, around 260km from Mumbai, for criminal intimidation, intentionally insulting to breach peace and hurting religious sentiments. PTI COR NR