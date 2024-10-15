Case registered against BRS leader Rama Rao over allegations of scam in Musi river project

Hyderabad, Oct 15 (PTI) A case was registered against BRS Working President K T Rama Rao following a complaint against him for making false allegations of a scam in Musi river rejuvenation project here against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

Based on a complaint filed by a Congress leader, the FIR was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) including 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) in Utnoor police station of the district on October 14, police said on Tuesday.

Police said after a preliminary enquiry, the case was registered and further investigation was taken up.

The complainant stated that Rama Rao made statements on September 30 claiming that Rs 1.5 lakh crore was spent on Musi river rejuvenation project by the ruling Congress government in Telangana and dubbed it as a "scam".

The complainant further accused the BRS leader of making false allegations against the Telangana CM without any evidence in this regard. PTI VVK VVK ROH