Case registered against couple for obscenity, rash driving

Nagpur, Jul 16 (PTI) A case was registered here against a 28-year-old chartered accountant and his girlfriend, an engineering student, after a video showing them moving around in a car while in a compromising position went viral.

Sitabuldi police arrested the couple on Tuesday under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections dealing with obscenity and rash driving. The duo were later released on bail.

The video was shot by a passerby when the couple were driving in Dharampeth area on Monday evening. After it began to circulate on social media, police launched a probe and summoned the duo and their parents.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296 (obscenity), 281 (rash driving) and 293 (nuisance in public place) besides the Motor Vehicles Act and Maharashtra Police Act. PTI COR KRK