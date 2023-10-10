Case registered against Dubai-based man, four others for duping investors

Pune, Oct 10 (PTI) An offense has been registered here against five people including the Dubai-based owner of a firm for allegedly duping several investors of Rs 100 crore by promising high returns.

Advertisment

The complaint was registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station on a complaint filed by an official of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), police said.

Vinod Tukaram Khute, in connivance with his relatives Santosh Khute, Mangesh Khute, Kiran Anarase and Ajinkya Badghe, allegedly lured several investors through his firms VIPS Group of Companies and Global Affiliate Business, the complaint said.

The investors were asked to transfer money into multiple accounts and made to do FOREX trading through Vinod's Dubai-based firm, a police official said.

Vinod Khute is currently in Dubai, while the other accused too have not been arrested yet. The Economic Offences Wing of police will be probing the case, the official said. PTI SPK KRK