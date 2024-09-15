Case registered against ex-MLA, his associates in Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Police on Saturday said they have registered a case against former Congress legislator Nadeem Javed and his associates after a man alleged that a group of people threatened and assaulted him and snatched away his phone at Javed's behest.

The case was registered on the order of the Superintendent of Police after Khurshid Anwar, who has been an associate of Javed, filed the complaint.

Station House Officer of City Kotwali police station Mithilesh Mishra said that Khurshid Anwar alleged in his complaint that on the night of 12th September at around 8 o'clock, he had gone to meet someone near Shakar Mandi with his friend when five people on two motorcycles accosted him.

They started beating him while hurling abuses. Khurshid claimed that Deepak Jaiswal was also among those who assaulted him. "All the attackers said that if you speak against Nadeem Javed, you will be shot and snatched my mobile," the complaint read.

The SHO said that the attackers also claimed that the former MLA had sent them.

A case has been registered against the former MLA Nadeem Javed, Deepak Jaiswal and four unknown people under relevant sections including robbery, the police said.