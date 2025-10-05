Case registered against FB page admin for attributing false remarks to ex-CJI

Hyderabad: A case was registered against the administrator of a Facebook page for allegedly falsely attributing certain remarks to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, police said on Sunday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the personal secretary of the former CJI, the case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS by the Cyber Crime Police wing of Hyderabad Police.

The complainant stated that the post put up on September 30 allegedly had defamatory content and inflammatory communal remarks, the complaint said. Further investigation is on.