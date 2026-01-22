Case registered against fishermen’s leader Charles George over remarks on actor Dileep’s acquittal

Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered a case against Charles George, president of the Kerala Fishermen Coordination Committee, over his remarks against the court that acquitted actor Dileep in the 2017 actress sexual assault case, officials said.

Ernakulam Central Police said the case was registered a few days ago following a complaint filed by a lawyer.

Last month, after the verdict was pronounced, George told reporters that the Ernakulam District and Principal Sessions Court judge stood up when the actor arrived in the courtroom before the judgment was delivered.

Following a complaint filed by advocate P J Paulson before the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, the court directed the police to register a case and conduct an investigation, an official said.

The complaint alleged that Charles George’s remarks were derogatory toward the judge and the court and were intended to provoke the public, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under provisions related to wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause a riot.

Police said George would be summoned for interrogation soon. In the actress's sexual assault case, the court convicted six persons and acquitted four, including actor Dileep. PTI TBA SSK