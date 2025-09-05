Case registered against five persons for `abetting' suicide of woman lawyer

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against five persons following the death of a woman lawyer and social worker at Ulhasnagar in the district, police said on Friday.

Sarita Purushottam Kahanchandani (51), who was associated with an NGO, allegedly jumped to death from the seventh floor of a building last week.

The First Information Report was registered at Vitthalwadi police station after her suicide note was found, an official said.

The note, discovered by Kahanchandani's husband after her last rites, named the five accused, claiming that they were mentally torturing her, the police official said.

"A probe is underway and no one has been arrested so far," the official said.