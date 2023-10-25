Case registered against four `journalists' for extorting moeny from spa owner

Thane, Oct 25 (PTI) A case has been registered by Navi Mumbai police against four persons, said to be journalists, for allegedly extorting money from a Panvel-based spa owner, an official said on Wednesday.

No one has been arrested in the case yet, said senior inspector Nitin Thackeray of Panvel police station.

The accused were identified as Kiran Surwade, Santosh Mhaske, Vikas Jha and Zahid Dasana. It was not known which media organisations they were working for.

As per the complainant, the accused threatened to report alleged illegal activities going on at his spa to the police, and extracted Rs 26,000 from him.

Finally, he approached police and a case under IPC section 384 (extortion) was registered on Tuesday. Further probe is on, inspector Thackeray said. PTI COR KRK