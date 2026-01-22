Case registered against incense stick maker over ‘excess’ chemical in product

Mumbai, Jan 22 (PTI) The Mumbai police have registered a case against an incense stick manufacturer after the product was allegedly found to contain a chemical in excess of permissible levels, an official said on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Agriculture Department recently carried out a raid at the company’s premises located in the Santacruz (West) area, he said.

The authorities found 29 boxes of “Comfort” incense sticks allegedly containing dimefluthrin at levels exceeding permissible limits, he said.

Dimefluthrin is a regulated synthetic pyrethroid approved only for registered mosquito-repellent products under the Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee (CIBRC).

The company allegedly lacked both a licence and CIBRC approval, making the production and sale of the incense sticks illegal under the Insecticides Act, he said.

A complaint was then filed by Agricultural Officer Bhagwan Pathare, leading to the registration of an FIR against “M/S Dhoop Chaon and Company and its director Nitesh Gulam Patil”, the official said.

Laboratory testing of the product is being carried out at the National Institute of Plant Health Management in Hyderabad, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI ZA NR