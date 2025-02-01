Case registered against IPS officer's husband for `cheating' many by offering govt quota flats

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police has registered a case against the husband of an IPS officer for allegedly duping several people to the tune of Rs 25 crore by offering to sell government quota flats at discounted rates.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Purshottam Chavan and others at Colaba police station on Friday, an official said.

Chavan, married to an IPS officer, is already in judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate arrested him for alleged money laundering in another case.

In the present case, he is accused of collecting money by promising `government quota flats' and plots in prime Mumbai locations such as Prabhadevi, Dadar and Parel besides Thane and Pune at concessional rates using his contacts in government offices.

Often, private builders hand over some flats to the government to meet various dues. These flats are allotted by the government under various schemes.

Besides Chavan, the FIR named his accomplices, an assistant sub-registrar and some other officials from Parel-Sewri stamp registration office, and others who directly and indirectly helped the main culprits prepare fake sale documents.

As per Kedar Degvekar (57), a businessman and one of the complainants, Chavan duped him of Rs 3.37 crore.

In July 2020, Chavan called Degvekar to his wife's official flat above Colaba police station, and allegedly had him sign an agreement for sale in the presence of his accomplices who posed as government officials. He paid the money, but never got possession of the promised three BHK flat, Degvekar alleged.

The EOW has not made any arrest in the case yet, officials said.