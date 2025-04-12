Case registered against journalist on extortion charges in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Apr 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against a journalist here on the charges of extorting money from an advocate by threatening to kill him, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against journalist Rajesh Mishra on Friday on the complaint of advocate Cash Kumar Singh working in a Ballia court, SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said on Saturday, adding that efforts are on to arrest the accused journalist.

According to the police, Mishra is accused of extorting Rs 22,500 from the advocate. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK