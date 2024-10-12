Case registered against man for allegedly raping 17-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl here, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father at the Jaipur Metro station police station, the accused Kunal (22) took the girl to a hotel on August 25 where he raped her.

A month later on September 27, the accused called the victim to meet him at the New Atish Market Metro Station where following a tiff, he pushed the girl from the station, which led to spinal injuries, police said.

"A case has been registered on Friday. We have asked for CCTV footage of the metro station of September 27. The victim is presently being treated at state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital," said Jaipur Metro Station SHO Ajaykant Raturi.

The girl is preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) here whereas the accused is preparing for competitive exam in Jodhpur, police said.

Both were known to each other from the last five years, they said.

A case under sections of rape, attempt to murder and the POCSO Act has been registered against the accused, police said.

The case is being further investigated, they said. PTI AG AS AS