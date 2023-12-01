Advertisment
Case registered against man for duping 11 car owners of Rs 62 lakh

NewsDrum Desk
01 Dec 2023
Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case against the owner of a company for allegedly duping 11 car owners of nearly Rs 62 lakh after taking their vehicles with the promise of “attractive” monthly rent, an official said on Friday.

Accused Satyaprakash Varma, who claimed to run a financial services company, allegedly cheated the car owners between April and August this year, the official said.

Varma allegedly not only failed to pay the cumulative rent of Rs 10.97 lakh, but also did not give back the cars worth Rs 51 lakh to the respective owners, the official said.

Acting on the car owners’ complaints, the Rabale MIDC police on Thursday registered a cheating case against Varma, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made yet. PTI COR NR

