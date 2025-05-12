Case registered against man for flying drone in Mumbai without police permission

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) An FIR was registered here against a 23-year-old man on Monday for allegedly flying a drone in Powai area of the city without prior permission, violating prohibitory orders issued by the Mumbai police commissioner.

The control room received a call in the early hours on Monday informing that a drone had crashed on the premises of a building on Saki Vihar Road, said an official.

It was found that it was being operated by a local resident named Ankit Thakur.

Thakur told police he had purchased the drone a year ago but it stopped working. He recently got it repaired but it crashed during testing, he said.

He had not obtained permission from the police to fly a drone in the city limits, the official said.

A First Information Report was registered against him under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) at the Powai Police Station. Further investigation is on, the official added. PTI ZA KRK