Case registered against man for presenting fake tickets at Goa airport

Panaji, May 7 (PTI) Goa police have registered a case of alleged forgery against a man for entering the Dabolim international airport in South Goa by producing fake tickets.

Manuel Kavin D'Souza (29) resident of Sancoale village in South Goa district, however told investigating officers that he had purchased the tickets from a travel agency without realising that they were fake.

D'Souza entered the airport on Tuesday afternoon by showing tickets to the Central Industrial Security Force personnel guarding the entry gate, a police official said.

When he produced them at the airline's counter, they turned out to be fake, the official added.

He was carrying tickets for a Goa-Mumbai flight of Air India, and Mumbai-Doha and Doha-Barcelona flights of Qatar Airways.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery.

No arrest has been made and probe was on, the official said. PTI RPS KRK