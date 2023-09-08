Ballia (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against a man here on Friday for allegedly making "objectionable comments" on Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on social networking website Facebook, a senior police official said.
Bairia Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Usman said that a case has been lodged against one Aman Kumar Verma alias Chandrashekhar of Baijnath Chhapra village under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act following a complaint by Santosh Singh, a resident of Kotwa village under Bairia police station area, and others.
Verma had allegedly posted "objectionable comments" about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on Facebook on the day of Krishna Janmashtami on September 6, the DSP added.
The official said the complainants have alleged that their religious sentiments have been hurt through the Facebook post, adding that the police is trying to arrest the accused. PTI COR SAB AS SKY SKY SKY
Case registered against man in UP's Ballia for objectionable comments on Facebook
