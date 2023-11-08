Case registered against members of `jaat panchayat' for ordering social boycott of family

Palghar, Nov 8 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Palghar district has registered a case against 16 members of a `jaat panchayat' or community body for allegedly ordering social boycott of a family for defying its diktat, an official said on Wednesday.

A First Information Report was registered under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Maharashtra Protection of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2016 at Arnala Sagari police station on Tuesday night, he said.

The accused, residents of Chikal Dongri village, had declared that members of their Mangela community should not have any relations with a person, a spiritual teacher, from Sasne village due to some dispute.

They ordered a boycott of the complainants and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on them as the latter kept visiting the spiritual teacher, the FIR said.

No arrest has been made in the case, police said. PTI COR KRK