Case registered against Nanded man for illegal possession of weapons

Nanded, Oct 28 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for illegal possession of weapons in Nanded district of central Maharashtra.

Acting on a tip-off, the Local Crime Branch conducted a raid at the home of the man, Aditya Durgasingh Thakur, in the Lohar Galli area and seized illegal weapons worth Rs 11,500, they said.

According to the police, a team led by LCB Inspector Uday Khanderay carried out the operation during which seven swords worth Rs 9,500 and three daggers valued at Rs 2,000 were seized from Thakur's home in the city. PTI COR RSY