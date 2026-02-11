Case registered against NCP(SP) leader Eknath Khadse for `abusing' cop, minister

Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) A First Information Report was registered on Wednesday against former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse for allegedly hurling abuse at a police official and a minister on a police station premises in Jalgaon district.

Khadse, at present a Member of Legislative Council of the NCP (SP), visited the Sawda police station and asked why no case was registered regarding illegal mining at Taskheda in Raver tehsil, said an official.

Khadse allegedly hurled abuse at a police official on duty and made insulting remarks about him besides threatening to initiate an anti-corruption case against him.

He also allegedly used abusive language about a current minister in the state government regarding another case of reservoir soil theft, the official added.

An FIR was registered against Khadse under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 296 (obscene language) and 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public duty) and further probe was on, he said. PTI DC KRK KRK