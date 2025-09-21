Case registered against Praja Shanthi Party chief over 'sexual harassment'

Hyderabad, Sep 21 (PTI) A case has been registered against Praja Shanthi Party president K A Paul for the alleged sexual harassment of a 24-year-old woman, police said on Sunday.

The woman, in a complaint lodged at Panjagutta police station, stated that she joined Paul’s office as a coordinator in August and resigned on September 12.

She alleged that Paul “inappropriately” touched her and sent messages on mobile seeking “sexual favours” during her tenure, police added.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered and is under investigation, police further said. PTI VVK SSK