Case registered against right-wing activists over protest in Guna

Guna (MP), Apr 15 (PTI) Police on Tuesday registered a case against activists of the VHP and other right-wing organisations over the ruckus they allegedly created while demanding action against the miscreants who pelted stones at a procession on Hanuman Jayanti last week.

Activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other organisations assembled at Hanuman Chowk in the city on Monday, protesting against the incidents of stone pelting on the night of April 12.

Police foiled an attempt by rightwing activists to gather near a mosque in Colonelganj area which had been the site of a clash between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

While some activists proceeded to the district collector's office to submit a memorandum, others tried to march to Colonelganj, prompting the police to use cane charge to disperse them.

Kotwali police station in-charge Brijmohan Bhadoriya said a First Information Report has been registered over Monday's protests against 20-25 persons including Ranjeet Khatik, Ashish Raghuvanshi and Manish Sharma for alleged breach of peace, and investigation was underway. No arrest has been made, he said. PTI COR ADU KRK