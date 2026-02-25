Case registered against school president for harassment of woman employee

Latur, Feb 25 (PTI) A criminal case has been registered against the founder and president of an Aashram (residential) school in Maharashtra's Latur district for alleged unwanted advances towards a woman Anganwadi worker, police said on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Murud police station on February 24 against Baburao Kisan Jadhav.

As per the complainant, she went to Vasantrao Naik Ashram School at Pimpalgaon Amba during the Class 12 examinations after being called by her Anganwadi supervisor for assistance.

Jadhav, the school's founder-president, allegedly took her mobile number, invited her to go out for a meal, offered her money, and asked about her days off, suggesting they meet privately.

Even when she refused and made it clear that she was not interested, he called her repeatedly and asked her to come to a lodge, the complainant told police.

A First Information Report was registered against Jadhav under BNS sections 78 (1) (following a woman and contacting, or attempting to contact such woman to foster personal interaction repeatedly despite a clear indication of disinterest by such woman).

The accused was detained on February 23 and later released on issuing notice, police said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK