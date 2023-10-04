Case registered against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil after he makes Nanded hospital dean clean toilet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police registered an FIR against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Wednesday, a day after he made the acting dean of a government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, according to police.

The case was registered following a complaint by the acting dean, S R Wakode, on charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

A viral video showed Patil handing a broom to Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.

"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, had told a news channel.

Following a complaint by Wakode, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday morning against Patil and 10-15 others under Indian Penal Code section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 500 (defamation) and 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

While Wakode was busy preparing for a minister's inspection tour, Patil came to the dean's office at around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, the FIR said quoting the complaint.

While walking towards a ward, Patil asked that he be shown the toilet (at the hospital). As the toilet was in a dirty condition, Patil made the dean clean it, said the complaint.

A video of it went viral, which has defamed the dean, it claimed.

Later, Patil also made Wakode clean a toilet in ward no. 6 (of the hospital). "This led to an increase in my blood pressure," Wakode said in the complaint.