Case registered against singer Mangli for hosting birthday party without permits

Hyderabad, Jun 11 (PTI) A case was registered against Telugu folk singer Mangli and three others for allegedly hosting a party without valid permission at a resort in Chevella near here, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the resort on Tuesday night and found 25 guests at a birthday party with music played by DJ.

Samples of the guests were collected using NDPS kit and one of them tested positive for ganja.

On questioning, he “confessed” to having consumed ganja four days ago, police said.

The party was organised without obtaining any Excise permit to serve liquor at a commercial establishment and without a police license for using the sound system.

The case was registered against four people, including the resort manager and M Satyavathi alias Mangli, a folk singer from Telangana, for alleged violation of provisions of Excise Act, Loudspeaker rule and NDPS Act, they said.

Notices were served to the four accused, police said.

Further probe is on to track and trace the ganja supplier, police said.