Case registered against six for duping Navi Mumbai senior citizen of Rs 31 lakh

Thane, Jan 14 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly duping a senior citizen of nearly Rs 31 lakh after luring him with “investment schemes” offering high returns, an official said on Sunday.

The 66-year-old complainant, who lives in Koparkhairane, told the police that the alleged fraudsters first contacted him in November 2023, the official said.

Since then, they regularly communicated with him and enticed him to invest Rs 31.1 lakh in various “schemes” claiming that he would get handsome returns, the official said, citing the complaint.

The retired man approached the Cyber police station after he did not receive any money in return despite follow-ups, he said.

The police registered a cheating case against the six on Friday, and a probe is underway, the official added. PTI COR NR