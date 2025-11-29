Sky-dining restaurant operators booked after tourists stranded in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala): A case has been registered against the operators of a sky-dining restaurant where four tourists, including two children, were stranded after a crane malfunctioned at Anachal here, police said on Saturday.

Vellathoval police registered a case against Sojan Joseph of Anachal, on whose land the sky-dining restaurant was operating, and its operator Praveen of Malayinchi, Udumbannoor, they said.

The group remained stuck for over two hours, about 150 feet above the ground, before fire and rescue personnel reached the site, after learning about the incident from news reports on Friday afternoon.

The team safely rescued the four-member family using ropes.

As per the FIR, the restaurant was operating without considering public safety.

The case has been registered under Section 125 (endangering human lives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 118(e) (act that causes danger to public safety) of the Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, following the incident, a stop memo has been issued to the restaurant after it was found to be operating without a licence from the civic body, officials in the district administration said.

The Idukki district collector has also sought a report into the incident from the village officer regarding the restaurant and its operations, officials said.