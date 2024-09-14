Case registered against SP MLA for 'torturing, assaulting' minor maid

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A case has registered against Samajwadi Party MLA from the Bhadohi Assembly constituency and his wife for allegedly torturing and assaulting a minor maid, who was recovered from their house recently, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the Labour Department registered the case against MLA Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg late on Friday night on the recommendation of Child Welfare Committee chairman PC Upadhyay.

The action comes following the suicide of another teenager at the MLA's residence on Monday and the subsequent rescue of the 17-year-old girl during a raid conducted by Bhadohi Police and the Labour Enforcement Department personnel on Tuesday.

Bhadohi SP Meenakshi Katyayan said that after the questioning of the teenager, who was freed from Beg's residence in Malikana Mohalla of the city by the joint team of the Labour Department and police and subsequently on the complaint lodged by Labour Enforcement Officer Jai Prakash Singh, a case was registered against the SP MLA Zahid Beg and his wife Seema Beg.

The case was registered at the city police station on Friday under relevant sections of the BNS, Juvenile Justice Act and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, the SP added.

Citing the registered case, she said the 17-year-old minor had been working as a domestic help at the MLA's house for the past eight-nine years, while the teenager rescued on Tuesday had been working there for the past two years.

According to the Labour Enforcement Officer, the SP MLA and his wife were making the teenagers, who were less than 14 years of age, work which is a clear violation of laws.

He said the rescued teenager was sent to the government children's home (for girls) in Prayagraj.

Earlier, a notice was issued to SP MLA Beg and his wife for allegedly subjecting a minor girl to child labour at their residence for two-and-a-half years.

According to the officials, the Uttar Pradesh Labour Department served the notice to the couple, requiring a response within a week.

"The Labour Department has served a notice on Beg and his wife, accusing them of holding the 17-year-old captive and forcing her to work without pay," Labour Enforcement Officer J P Singh had earlier said.