Case registered against Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi, husband over maid harassment

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against Telugu actress Dimple Hayathi and her husband for allegedly abusing, harassing and threatening their housemaid, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, a 22-year-old woman from Odisha, alleged that the couple did not provide her proper food, scolded her with foul language and threatened her despite her performing her duties.

The woman, employed as domestic help at the actress’s residence since September 22, alleged that the couple humiliated her, saying in a tone of resentment, “My life is not even equal to their shoes.” She alleged that on September 29, when she tried to record their abusive behaviour, the couple threatened her. “The actress’s husband snatched my phone, threw it on the ground and broke it,” she told police.

The complainant added that he then attempted to hit her. She managed to escape, but her clothes were torn in the process.

She lodged a complaint later that day, based on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS, an official at Filmnagar police station said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI VVK SSK