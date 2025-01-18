Case registered against temple office bearers in Kerala for bursting firecrackers without permission

Kasaragod (Kerala), Jan 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against the office bearers of a temple in this district for bursting firecrackers without the requisite permission, police said on Saturday.

An officer of Kumbla police station said that the FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged on Friday against the president, secretary and some festival committee members of the Kanipura Sri Gopalakrishna Temple here.

The firecrackers were burst on Friday night as part of the temple festival, police said.

According to the FIR, the crackers were burst in a careless manner which posed a danger to the people who came to take part in the temple festival.