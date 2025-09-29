Case registered against three dozen people for creating ruckus during Durga Puja in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against around three dozen people, including six identified accused, for allegedly creating chaos during a Durga Puja event here, officials said on Monday.

Khargupur Station House Officer (SHO) Pradeep Singh said the incident took place on Sunday in Bishunapur Bazaar, where devotees were performing 'aarti' under with the organiser Ghanshyam Gupta.

A local teenager was bursting firecrackers near the venue, and when the organisers objected, he claimed to be a member of a group named 'Chhoti Sena 009' and threatened to call others if he was stopped, the SHO said.

Soon after, the boy along with about 30 people armed with sticks, rods and hockey sticks, allegedly attacked Gupta's house.

They pelted stones, damaged grocery items and cardboard boxes stored there, and vandalised a motorcycle and an e-rickshaw parked outside, the police said.

Hearing the commotion, locals gathered, following which the accused fled the spot.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Gupta, the police have registered a case against six named accused, including Sunil, Ravi, Ashish, Deepak and two others, along with 30 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the law, Singh said, adding that a probe is on in the matter. PTI COR ABN MNK MNK