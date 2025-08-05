Case registered against three men for threatening cops using Maharashtra minister's name

Nagpur, Aug 5 (PTI) A case has been registered against three men here for allegedly threatening police officials by claiming to know Maharashtra revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule after a video of the heated exchange went viral on social media.

A complaint was registered against the men, who are now absconding, at Old Kamptee police station by Bawankule's aides, an official said.

A friendship event had been organized at Eden Greens Lawn on Kamptee Road on August 3 where the conditions set by the police before granting permission were being violated, he said.

When a police team went to the spot to take action, Vedant Chhabria, Ritesh Chandrashekhar Bhadade and Akash Banmali Salam allegedly threatened the officials, claiming to know Bawankule who is also Nagpur guardian minister, well.

Bawankule spoke to Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam and directed that strict action should be taken against the three men, said the police official.

The minister's aides lodged a complaint, and a First Information Report was registered against Chhabria and other two under BNS sections 293 (continuing a public nuisance after being instructed to discontinue), 221 (obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their public functions) and 223 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).

The accused are absconding, the police official said. PTI COR KRK