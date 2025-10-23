Case registered against traders’ body leaders for conducting illegal lottery draw in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Oct 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against office-bearers of the Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi (KSVVS), a traders’ organisation, for allegedly issuing lottery-like coupons and conducting a draw here, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, a case has been registered against KSVVS president R Radhakrishnan, secretary Sunil Shamsudheen and treasurer R Santhosh.

As per the FIR filed at the Kollam East police station on Tuesday, the accused allegedly conducted a lottery draw on October 2 with the intention to cheat the Kerala government.

“They printed and sold coupons to the public carrying a logo resembling the Kerala Lottery Department’s Onam Bumper lottery,” the FIR stated.

It also said in the FIR that the act of the accused adversely affected the sale of state lotteries.

Even after being banned from selling the coupons, the accused continued their sale, the FIR added.

Police said the case was registered based on a complaint from the Kollam District Lottery Officer, who also submitted videos and photographs of the draw allegedly conducted by the accused.

The case has been registered under Section 318(2) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 3 (prohibition on lotteries) and 7(3) (sale and purchase of illegal lotteries) of the Lotteries (Regulation) Act.

Police have summoned the accused for interrogation to ascertain the number of coupons sold and prizes distributed, an officer said. PTI TBA TBA ROH