Case registered against two for assaulting staffers of power company

Thane, Sep 14 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two persons for assaulting as many employees of a power distribution company and holding them captive, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Accused Tejas Shirke and Subham Shirke from Dombivili allegedly attacked two employees of state-run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited when the MSEDCL staffers were taking away their electric meters over non-payment of bills.

The accused also allegedly held the victims captive. The two alerted their colleagues who rushed to the spot and rescued them.

On a complaint by the MSEDCL employees on Wednesday night, the police registered a case against Tejas and Subham, though no arrests have been made yet, said the station house officer of Vishnu Nagar police station in Dombivli. PTI COR NR