Case registered against two men for stalking teenage girls during birthday party

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against two employees of a caterer for stalking two teenage girls, an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The alleged incident took place on October 10 during a birthday party at the clubhouse of a housing society in Kalyan, the official said.

The two accused, identified as Sufian Khan and Vicky Kesri, had been engaged by a caterer to serve food at the party.

Two girls, both aged 14, went to play carrom at the clubhouse around 8.30 pm but did not find a place. As they were returning, one of the accused handed a chit to them and asked them to call the number written on it.

Advertisment

The teenagers then ran to their parents and informed them about the misbehaviour by the accused.

An official from the Manpada police station said that a case was registered against the two on Wednesday night under Indian Penal Code section 354-D (stalking) and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

No arrests have been made yet, he added. PTI COR NR