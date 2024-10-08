Case registered against unknown people for damaging Ambedkar's statue in UP

Ballia (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against unknown people for allegedly damaging the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in the Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Mohammad Faheem Quraishi said a case has been registered against some unknown people in the Nagra police station on the complaint of Himanshu Kumar, president of Ambedkar Seva Samiti in the Kothiyan village.

On October 6, the villagers saw that some miscreants had damaged Ambedkar's statue, Quraishi said citing the FIR. Even before this, miscreants had allegedly vandalised the statue several times, he added.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons, and are investigating the matter, he further said.