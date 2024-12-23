Case registered against unknown persons who attempted to attack BJP MLC Ravi

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 23 (PTI) A case has been registered against unknown persons for allegedly attempting to attack Karnataka BJP MLC C T Ravi in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The incident alleged to have occurred on December 19, after Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using a derogatory word against her in the Legislative Council.

The case was registered based at Hirebagewadi police station in Belagavi on Sunday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and criminal assault, they said.

"Two MLCs had submitted a compliant to the Chairperson of the Legislative Council about the alleged incident. Later, we received a letter from the secretary of the Legislative Council bringing the incident to our notice and requesting us to provide protection and security to C T Ravi. So, based on the letter, we have registered a case against the unknown individuals," Iada Martin Marbaniang, Belgavi Police Commissioner told PTI.

Advertisment

"We are currently scanning through the videos and CCTV footages of the alleged incident to identify those involved in the act and action will be taken accordingly," he said.

On December 19, there was a high drama on the last day of the winter session of Karnataka legislature here, with Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accusing Ravi of using a derogatory word against her in the Legislative Council.

Later, Ravi staged a protest along with some of his BJP colleagues alleging that there was an attempt to attack him in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, based on a false allegation, and termed it as "goonda raj".

Advertisment

A case was registered also against Ravi and he was arrested the same evening from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and he spent the night in the police custody. The next day, an interim order was passed by the Karnataka High Court for his immediate release. PTI AMP ADB