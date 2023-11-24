Case registered against woman sarpanch for assaulting, disrobing son's live-in partner

Vyara, Nov 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against a woman sarpanch for allegedly assaulting and disrobing her son's live-in partner in Gujarat's Tapi district.

The First Information Report also named her husband and two others as accused, but no arrest has been made in the case yet, said an official on Friday.

Sunita Chaudhary, sarpanch of Borkhadi village in Vyara taluka, was against her son's relationship with the 26-year-old woman, said police inspector N S Chauhan.

The complainant, a divorcee, fell in love with Chaudhary's unmarried son a year ago and the two recently started living together in a rented house in Vyara town, he said.

On Thursday evening, Sunita, her husband Ajit and two others met the couple at Kapura village and asked them to go with them.

After dropping their son at one place on the way, they took the complainant woman to a secluded place near Khushalpura village and abused her for `trapping' him.

Sunita Chaudhary allegedly beat her up with a stick while the other three held her. Sunita also cut the complainant's hair using scissors while her husband kicked the hapless woman.

Later, Sunita took her away and allegedly removed the woman's jeans, and warned her that she will have her killed if she was seen with Sunita's son again.

After the accused left, the woman's mother reached the spot with local police personnel. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged.

"We have registered an FIR against Chaudhary and the other three including her husband for assault and criminal intimidation. No one has been arrested yet," inspector Chauhan told reporters. PTI COR PJT KRK