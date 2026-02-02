Case registered against Youth Congress leader over remarks against Kerala minister

Alappuzha, Feb 2 (PTI) A case has been registered against Youth Congress state working president Binu Chulliyil on Monday based on a complaint filed by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian over alleged remarks made against him at Chengannur.

According to the FIR registered by Chengannur police, Chulliyil allegedly said in a speech that Cherian had used a vehicle belonging to a drug peddler from Alappuzha district, with the intent of provoking communal unrest during the last Assembly election campaign.

Police said the case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly or maliciously provoking someone with the intent to cause a riot.

Police added that a detailed investigation would be required, as the alleged incident occurred more than 5 years ago. PTI TBA TBA ADB