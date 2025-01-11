Case registered by police following anonymous threat letter to BJP MLC C T Ravi

Chikkamagaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) A case has been registered regarding an anonymous threat letter to BJP MLC C T Ravi, police said on Saturday.

"An anonymous threat letter has come, a person named Chetan who is his (Ravi) PA, has given a complaint. Action is being taken by law. A case has been registered in this regard at the Basavanahalli police station here," Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikram Amathe told reporters.

To a question on the nature of the letter and about it containing a threat to Ravi and his son, he said, "Police will investigate, it is an anonymous threat letter, it will be investigated as to from where it came and other details." According to police sources, the threat letter that demands Ravi's apology is said to be in connection with him allegedly using a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council, last month.

The letter threatens to harm him and also his son, if he does not apologise in 15 days, sources said, adding that the letter however does not directly name the Minister.

Ravi had allegedly used a derogatory word against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council on December 19 during an altercation between them, when the House was adjourned for a while.

He was arrested on the same day evening and taken into the police van from the premises of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the legislature session was held, based on Hebbalkar's complaint.

Ravi who has denied the allegations was later released at HC's direction.

Reacting to a question on the threat letter to Ravi allegedly demanding his apology to Hebbalkar, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addressing media in Chikkamagaluru, called it "false".

He said Ravi has become a "big drama master", let him get it investigated.

"I thought he was a big leader and BJP's office bearer, I never expected him to stoop to this low. He should have answered to his conscience about the word he had used against a woman minister and should have immediately apologised, instead, he kept on adding lie after lie. All these things (letter) are false. Let him get it investigated," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the police and government can find those behind this letter in an hour, they should do it immediately and punish the culprits.

Ravi's case has been dealt with "vengeance" by this government, since the day the alleged incident happened and he was arrested, he said.

Ravi, who has alleged police atrocity during his arrest, had recently written to the Karnataka Governor requesting additional security for his life.

The CID is probing into a case in which Ravi is accused of using a derogatory word against Minister Hebbalkar in the Legislative Council, and also a case in which unknown persons have been accused of allegedly attempting to attack Ravi in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on December 19. PTI KSU SSK ROH