Case registered for encroachment of Vasai police station land

Palghar (Maharashtra), Nov 27 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the police has registered a case of cheating and forgery in connection with an alleged encroachment of Vasai Police Station's land, an official said on Thursday.

The FIR registered at the Vasai Police Station named seven persons including civic officials.

The accused prepared fraudulent documents to legitimize an illegal road constructed on survey no 9, which belongs to the police station, providing access to an illegal bungalow built by former corporator Jamil Sheikh in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, said an official.

No one has been arrested and investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR KRK