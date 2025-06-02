Case registered in Assam against West Bengal man for denigrating Hindu deities

Guwahati, Jun 2 (PT) A case has been registered in Assam against a man from West Bengal for allegedly denigrating several Hindu deities, including the Goddess Kamakhya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

The Assam government has requested the West Bengal dispensation to hand over the individual, but ''time alone will tell how they react to the request and cooperate with us'', Sarma said on the sidelines of a media briefing after talks with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma.

''Reference to unacceptable comments made by an individual against Devi Maa Kamakhya, a case has been registered by @assampolice and we will seek West Bengal Govt's cooperation in bringing the individual to Assam to face the law," the chief minister later posted on 'X'.

The case was filed against Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi of Kolkata, who had earlier filed a complaint against law student and social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli for allegedly insulting Islam and making communal remarks.

Panoli was arrested and subsequently sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a Kolkata court.

Rashidi has been accused of making derogatory remarks about several Hindu deities in several social media posts.