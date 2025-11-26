Case registered in Shimla after calf's severed head found on roadside

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Wednesday registered a case against an unknown person after a slaughtered head of a calf was found in Shimla district, officials said.

The case was registered following a complaint by one Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Bajrot village in Chopal tehsil of the district.

Sharma, in his complaint, mentioned that he saw the severed head lying on the roadside near Chinchwa on Tuesday evening, and said that the alleged crime was committed to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

The case has been registered under sections 325 (mischief by killing an animal), 196 (promoting disharmony and hatred between groups based in religion), 299 (malicious acts to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation is underway, police said.