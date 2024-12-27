Case registered in Thane over use of forged letter to secure govt jobs

Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case after it was discovered that a forged letter bearing the name of a government official was used to secure jobs in the excise department, an official said on Friday.

He said a fake letter with the seal and name of a top Excise Department official was sent to the Thane Civil Hospital last year, directing the medical examination of two candidates selected for the department.

The medical tests were done and the candidates were subsequently placed as Excise sub-inspectors in Murbad and Shahapur areas of the district.

Later, a complaint exposed the fraud and fabrication of documents concerning the hiring.

Based on a complaint by the Superintendent of the State Excise, a case of cheating and forgery was registered at the Wagle Estate police station on Thursday, the official said, adding a probe is underway. PTI COR NR