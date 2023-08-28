Case registered on IAS officer's complaint over letter

Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Police here have taken three persons in custody for questioning in connection with a letter addressed to CBI in which an IAS officer has been accused of forcing employees to facilitate a firm constructing a power project in the public sector.

A case of defamation, spreading rumours and impersonating a government servant has been registered on the complaint of the IAS officer against whom the allegations were levelled. The case has been registered under sections 500 (punishment for defamation), 505(2) (statements encouraging enmity, animosity, or ill-will between classes) and 170 (impersonating a public servant) of IPC and three persons have been taken into custody for questioning, the police said.

The IAS officer, who was named in the letter addressed to the CBI, had lodged a complaint with the police against unidentified persons for "creating and circulating a false and malicious letter aimed at damaging his reputation" through social media, following which the case was registered.

Police investigations revealed that the name of the complainant mentioned in the letter against the IAS office was found to be fake.

Investigations are underway to find the origin of the letter and action would be taken accordingly, police added. PTI/BP RT RT