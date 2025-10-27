Case registered over AI-generated obscene deep fake videos of Telugu actor Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (PTI) A case was registered here following a complaint by Telugu actor Chiranjeevi alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake and morphed videos containing obscene content using his name and image by certain websites, police said on Monday.

In the complaint, the actor stated that the websites have hosted, published and are distributing AI-generated and morphed videos using his name, likeness, and image, falsely depicting him in obscene acts.

Based on the complaint, the case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act, BNS and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 at Cyber Crime Police Station on October 25 and further investigation is on, a police official said.

According to the actor's complaint, the recent AI-generated and deepfake videos being circulated by certain websites are causing severe and irreparable harm to his hard-earned reputation.

These videos are entirely fake and created using artificial intelligence, and morphs his facial features and persona into obscene content, it said, adding these manufactured videos are being maliciously used to portray him in obscene and vulgar contexts, thereby distorting public perception and undermining decades of goodwill.

The complainant further said the publication of the videos is not an isolated act and there is a pattern of organised and malicious conduct among these websites, where they cross- promote, repost, and mirror each other’s content to amplify reach and visibility.

The actor requested initiation of immediate criminal and technical investigation against the accused websites/platforms and all persons/entities involved in the creation, uploading, hosting, and dissemination of the AI-generated content and for blocking, takedown, and removal of all such fabricated and obscene content from the internet, including from all mirror and affiliated sites.

A City Civil Court, recently in an interim order restrained various entities from using Chiranjeevi's name, image and titles associated with him and his personality. PTI VVK VVK ROH