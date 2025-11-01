Case registered over AI-generated social media post targeting BJP candidate in Jharkhand bypoll

Ghatsila (Jharkhand), Nov 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against an unidentified person over an AI-generated post on Facebook allegedly aimed at tarnishing the image of BJP-led NDA candidate Babulal Soren, contesting the Ghatsila (Reserved) assembly bypoll on November 11.
The case was lodged under relevant sections of BNS, Information Technology Act, 2008 and R P Act, 1951, on the statement of Soren's polling agent Deepak Kumar Mahato, an official said on Saturday.
Junior Engineer (Irrigation Department)-cum-Magistrate Kiran Soren registered the case following directions from Ghatsila assembly constituency polling officer-cum-sub-divisional magistrate Sunil Chandra.
Ghatsila police station officer-in-charge Bansh Narayan Singh said the investigation is underway.
The AI-generated post, uploaded on October 26, allegedly manipulated the image of Babulal Soren, son of BJP MLA and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, in violation of model code of conduct guidelines and the IT Act, magistrate Soren said.
The Ghatsila seat fell vacant following the death of JMM MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.
While BJP-led NDA fielded Babulal Soren, JMM-led INDIA bloc nominated the late JMM leader's son Somesh Chandra Soren. PTI BS MNB