Case registered over Congress activists’ trespass into Kochi stadium over renovation row

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) A case has been registered in connection with the alleged trespass by Congress activists into the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) International Stadium here, where protests are underway over renovation works for Argentina football team’s friendly match, police said on Thursday.

Palarivattom police registered the case based on a complaint lodged by the secretary of the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) on Wednesday night, an official said.

Congress and BJP workers had recently staged protests at the JLN Stadium and the GCDA office, alleging irregularities in handing over the stadium to a private firm sponsoring the Argentina football team’s match for renovation.

Controversy erupted after the Argentina football team did not include the friendly match in Kochi in its November schedule. The sponsor and the state sports minister later confirmed that the match had been postponed.

According to police, a group of protesters forcibly entered the stadium after pushing security personnel on Tuesday evening.

Police said no specific Congress leaders have been named in the FIR, which has been filed against unidentified persons. After investigation, those found to have entered the premises without permission will be arraigned as accused, they said.

The case has been registered under Sections 131 (assault), 329(2) (criminal trespass), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police added. PTI TBA TBA ADB