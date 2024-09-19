Case registered over damage to mazar in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a priest and some unnamed people after a mazar in Sahora village here was allegedly damaged and a Shivling installed at the site, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Awasthi said two mazars are located near a temple in the village under Sidhauli police station.

"The situation escalated when unidentified individuals damaged the upper portion of one of the tombs on Wednesday. Subsequently, a Shivling was placed on the tomb itself. When police arrived at the scene, they found a large crowd of people from both communities gathered there," Awasthi told PTI.

Police later removed the Shivling placed on the tomb, he said, adding the tomb has been restored to its original state.

Police, QRT and PAC personnel were deployed to maintain order in the village.

The case was registered against temple priest Nevaram and unknown individuals under Section 298 (Whoever destroys, damages or defiles any place of worship) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by a man named Riazuddin.

Awasthi emphasised that communal disputes often arise in areas with religious places due to land disputes between two communities.

He said the situation in the village is currently under control. PTI COR CDN ZMN