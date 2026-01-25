Case registered over fake news against IGP, staff in road accident death incident

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) A case has been registered against an online portal for circulating fake news against IGP Ajeetha Beegam and her staff member in connection with the death of a couple in a road accident at Kilimanoor, a police official said on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural Cyber Police on Saturday registered a case on a complaint lodged by Beegam, the IGP of the Economic Offences Wing.

Police officials said the case was registered against an online portal named "We the World of Friends", which operates on various social media platforms.

According to the FIR, after the accident in which a couple were killed after being hit by a vehicle at Kunnummal near Kilimanoor on January 4, multiple posts were circulated alleging flaws in the investigation, claiming that Beegam’s staff was involved in it.

The FIR said that for this purpose, the photograph of Beegam was used in the posts.

The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act for forgery and criminal defamation.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the individuals operating the online portal.

On Saturday, police arrested Vishnu of Karakonam, who was driving the vehicle that hit Rajith and Ambika, both hailing from Kilimanoor, travelling on a scooter.

Though the accused was taken into custody soon after the accident on January 4, he was released after being issued a notice, after which he went into hiding. Later, the Kilimanoor SHO and two sub-inspectors were arrested for the lapse. PTI TBA TBA KH